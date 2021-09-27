Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,998 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $432.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.29. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $279.88 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,512. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

