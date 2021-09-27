Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) is Bellevue Group AG’s 7th Largest Position

Bellevue Group AG cut its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,971,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. Incyte makes up approximately 2.4% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Incyte were worth $249,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 7.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Incyte by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock worth $2,735,797. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of INCY opened at $69.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.07. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

