InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INNV shares. Barclays raised InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InnovAge by 1,158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 28,956 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in InnovAge by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,441,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 237,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

INNV traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $7.08. 1,747,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,060. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that InnovAge will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

