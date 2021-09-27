Insider Buying: Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) Insider Acquires 2,422 Shares of Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) insider Jamie Skinner purchased 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £4,626.02 ($6,043.92).

Shares of LON AIE remained flat at $GBX 191.50 ($2.50) during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 137,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,113. The stock has a market cap of £164.61 million and a P/E ratio of 7.07. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 105.05 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 193.59 ($2.53). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 176.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.22.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.