Insider Buying: DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) Major Shareholder Buys 119,505 Shares of Stock

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) major shareholder Hartree Partners, Lp purchased 119,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,306,189.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:DDMX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,006. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $7,357,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $7,125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 505,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 501,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 62,630 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

