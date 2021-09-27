Insider Buying: National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) CEO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE NFG opened at $51.80 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after buying an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after acquiring an additional 481,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after purchasing an additional 322,870 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,134,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFG. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

