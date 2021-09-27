Insider Buying: Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Purchases £3,940.48 in Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,008 ($39.30) per share, for a total transaction of £3,940.48 ($5,148.26).

Shares of PIN opened at GBX 3,000 ($39.20) on Monday. Pantheon International PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,713 ($48.51). The company has a quick ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 22.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,787.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,715.21.

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

