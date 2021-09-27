Insider Buying: Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Purchases £3,940.48 in Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,008 ($39.30) per share, for a total transaction of £3,940.48 ($5,148.26).
Shares of PIN opened at GBX 3,000 ($39.20) on Monday. Pantheon International PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,713 ($48.51). The company has a quick ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 22.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,787.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,715.21.
About Pantheon International
Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.