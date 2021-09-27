Insider Selling: Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Sells A$21,720.00 in Stock

Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) insider Geoff Acton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.62 ($2.59), for a total value of A$21,720.00 ($15,514.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Advance NanoTek Company Profile

Advance NanoTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

