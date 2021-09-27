Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Sells 32,387 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 32,387 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $2,770,060.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $87.18. 288,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,511. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Arvinas by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.