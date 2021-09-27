Insider Selling: C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Sells $966,863.80 in Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $966,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elena Prokupets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Elena Prokupets sold 10,321 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $517,494.94.

On Friday, September 17th, Elena Prokupets sold 10,840 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $542,542.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $2,645,702.26.

On Monday, September 13th, Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $333,466.20.

On Friday, September 10th, Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $127,500.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $191,607.57.

On Thursday, July 29th, Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $510,120.00.

Shares of CCCC opened at $49.16 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -8.43.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

CCCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 144.5% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 268,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 158,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

