Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells $682,300.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $68.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

