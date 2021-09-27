Insider Selling: Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Major Shareholder Sells 3,872 Shares of Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $112,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Miami Jewish Federatio Greater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 19,577 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $589,659.24.

On Monday, September 20th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 4,920 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $146,419.20.

On Friday, September 17th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 21,199 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $676,884.07.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $150,450.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $317,600.00.

Shares of RDVT opened at $28.21 on Monday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $360.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.05 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05.

Separately, TheStreet raised Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet in the second quarter worth about $915,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Red Violet during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Violet during the second quarter worth approximately $23,520,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Red Violet during the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Red Violet by 63.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 557,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 215,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

