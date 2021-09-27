Insights Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,956.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $7.67 million and $10,956.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00055462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00128321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00043817 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,374,768 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

