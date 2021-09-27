Insureum Trading Up 31.2% This Week (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Insureum has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. Insureum has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $207,239.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00125035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00043389 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.