Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 35.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $59.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.