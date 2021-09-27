Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 15.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,963 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income stock opened at $66.46 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

