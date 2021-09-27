Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $278.11 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

