Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,139,000 after buying an additional 630,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Exelon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,879,000 after purchasing an additional 505,359 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

