Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 26,000 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLOK. Barclays upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NLOK opened at $25.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

