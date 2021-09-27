Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ITRG. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank of Canada started coverage on Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of ITRG opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $154.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Integra Resources by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Integra Resources by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

