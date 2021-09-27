International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.8% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $138.42. 22,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,417. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.33. The company has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

