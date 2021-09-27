Internet of People Price Reaches $0.0399 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Internet of People has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Internet of People has a market cap of $537,614.97 and $30.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 74.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.