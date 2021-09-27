Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,030 shares during the quarter. IAA accounts for about 1.9% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IAA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in IAA by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in IAA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IAA by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after buying an additional 1,118,039 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

IAA stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.59 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

