Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,452 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,265,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 204.5% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 6,881 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $2,397,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 250.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 200,463 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $28,832,000 after buying an additional 143,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825,656 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $119,118,000 after buying an additional 97,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.05. The company had a trading volume of 29,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,240. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In related news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total value of $355,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,903.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total transaction of $114,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,229,811. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

