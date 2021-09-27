Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,793 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Fabrinet worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fabrinet by 1,384.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $107.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $107.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

