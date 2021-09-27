Intuitive Surgical Stock to Split on Tuesday, October 5th (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares are set to split on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $1,043.33 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $653.00 and a one year high of $1,087.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,022.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $900.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $975.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $958.94.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,082,351. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

