Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 101,259 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Investindustrial Acquisition by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $946,000. 46.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

