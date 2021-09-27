IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9,755.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,600 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $42,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

NYSE:IQV opened at $261.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.11 and a 200-day moving average of $236.06. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.03 and a 52 week high of $265.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.