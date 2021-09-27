IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on IronNet in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of IRNT opened at $25.76 on Monday. IronNet has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

