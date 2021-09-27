iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.78

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.78 and last traded at $68.01, with a volume of 34298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average of $114.33.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.