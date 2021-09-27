iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,160,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,110,000 after acquiring an additional 136,728 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 923,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.71 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

