iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 225,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,646,560 shares.The stock last traded at $28.44 and had previously closed at $27.64.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,021,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,273,000 after buying an additional 4,091,030 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,422,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 3,271,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after buying an additional 2,929,924 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

