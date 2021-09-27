iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 386.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHF opened at $263.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.92. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $190.05 and a one year high of $275.60.

