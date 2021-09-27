iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $12,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITB. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $69.08 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.23.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

