iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iStar by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iStar in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iStar in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iStar by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in iStar in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iStar alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley began coverage on iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE:STAR opened at $25.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.47%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.