Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.22.

JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 6.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

JACK stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.66. 221,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,390. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

