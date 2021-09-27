Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.69. Approximately 1,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 248,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

JANX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). As a group, research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,340,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,168,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,651,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

