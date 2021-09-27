Jarvis+ (JAR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $391,221.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $391,221.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00128631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00043682 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

JAR is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

