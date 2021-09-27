Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FMC Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for FMC in a report issued on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

NYSE FMC opened at $94.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in FMC by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

