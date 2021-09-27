Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 300,068 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,869,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,068 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $191,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Crown by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,679,000 after buying an additional 257,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 313,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,455,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCK opened at $104.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

