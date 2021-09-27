Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 73.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,078,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,475 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $92,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $90.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

