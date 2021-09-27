Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,873.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,695 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CoStar Group worth $83,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $88.34 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.49, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

