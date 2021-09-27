Jennison Associates LLC Has $173.16 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,119,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 463,515 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $173,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $58.00 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.