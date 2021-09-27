Jennison Associates LLC Has $82.15 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 66.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,563 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $82,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Bbva USA bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock worth $2,993,835. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

LFUS stock opened at $282.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $289.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.39.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

