Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,097,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,921 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Essential Utilities worth $95,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after buying an additional 4,992,494 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,360,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,255,000 after buying an additional 318,990 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,909,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,647,000 after acquiring an additional 311,847 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WTRG stock opened at $47.17 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

