Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,606 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $110,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

