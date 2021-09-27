Jennison Associates LLC Sells 42,271 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,306,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,271 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $86,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES by 14.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 255,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 32,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after buying an additional 680,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES by 321.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of AES stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

