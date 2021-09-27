JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

ERYP stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $163.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

