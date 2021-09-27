JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
ERYP stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $163.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.56.
ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile
ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.
