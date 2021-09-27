Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Boosted by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $42,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.04. The company had a trading volume of 126,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,997. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $429.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

