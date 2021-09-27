Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report $4.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.55 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $18.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.35 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $19.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Shares of JLL stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,064. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $253.93. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 489,907 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.